Philadelphia

Woman, 48, dies after 'hanging from an iron gate,' having leg 'impaled' at Philly sports complex bar: report

The 76ers hosted the Knicks Friday night

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A 48-year-old woman was found dead at a popular sports bar at the Philadelphia sports complex, according to Fox 29 in Philly.

The woman was reportedly found "hanging from an iron gate" at Xfinity Live!, which opened in 2012.

She is said to have been climbing a fence or a gate outside the bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

citizens bank park

An aerial view of Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center during a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies April 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

She "got impaled through the leg [and] was left dangling on [a] fence for as long as five hours before she was found [and] removed from gate."

Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox 29 the woman had wounds on both legs and feet "consistent with the gate."

"No other signs of trauma were observed," Little said, nor is foul play suspected.

Philly sports party

The Flyers Outdoor Fan Fest at Xfinity Live as part of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft June 28, 2014, in Philadelphia.   (Steve Caplan/NHLI via Getty Images)

The woman was transported to Methodist Hospital, roughly a mile away, where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

The 76ers hosted the New York Knicks Friday night, the only event at the complex. Xfinity Live! closes at 2 a.m. ET, according to a Google search. It's become the pregame and postgame hangout for Philly fans.

The Flyers hosted the Calgary Flames Saturday afternoon.

Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.  (Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

Xfinity Live! did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

