Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers to return for crucial AFC matchup vs. Bills

Rodgers missed 1 game with a wrist injury

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published | Updated
Bears beat Steelers 31-28; is Chicago a title contender with Caleb Williams? | The Herd

Bears beat Steelers 31-28; is Chicago a title contender with Caleb Williams? | The Herd

The Chicago Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 despite missing several starters on defense. Colin Cowherd asks if the Bears are contenders under Ben Johnson and with Caleb Williams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a massive boost with quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning to the starting lineup for the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers, 41, missed the team’s 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears last week with a wrist injury on his non-throwing arm. The veteran quarterback pushed to play against his former rival, but the team opted to hold him back. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers will not have an injury designation against the Bills and was a full participant in practice Friday.

Aaron Rodgers run onto field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Nov. 16, 2025. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

Rodgers was injured during the team’s 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. Mason Rudolph replaced him during that game and started against the Bears.

Against the Bears, Rudolph completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Aaron Rodgers holds his wrist

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) holds his arm after a hit by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh.  (Matt Freed/AP Photo)

Rodgers’ return comes at a key time for the Steelers after the Baltimore Ravens lost on Thanksgiving, 32-14, to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping them to 6-6. The Steelers are 6-5, and a win over the Bills would put them atop the AFC North. 

The Steelers' most likely path to the playoffs is by winning the division, so a win over the Bills would go a long way toward helping their playoff chances. 

Rodgers has played well in his first season with the Steelers. The four-time MVP has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,969 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Tomlin also said star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play as well.  

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

