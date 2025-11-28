Giants' Jaxson Dart to start vs. Patriots after missing 2 games with concussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants may have been the first team eliminated from the playoffs last week, but fans will still have something to watch in the team’s game on Monday against the New England Patriots.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka announced Friday that exciting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will start after clearing concussion protocol.

Dart, 22, has been a breath of fresh air in what has otherwise been a mostly disappointing season for the Giants, who are 2-10. In nine games, Dart has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 317 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Dart sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. The Giants were winning the game at the time of his injury, but they relinquished the lead when Russell Wilson took over.

The 2025 first-round pick was injured on a designed quarterback run, during which he took a hard hit and fumbled the ball. Prior to the injury, Dart was playing well against the Bears, completing 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards while running for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart missed two games, and Jameis Winston started in his place. The Giants went 0-2 in Winston’s starts, but the 31-year-old played well. In those two games, Winston completed 56.9% of his passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns.

The 11-year veteran also ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown in one of the craziest trick plays of the season.

Dart will have an opportunity to play spoiler Monday in his return with the Patriots at 10-2 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

