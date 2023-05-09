Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Avalanche
Published

Stanley Cup champion to miss second consecutive season to undergo cartilage transplant in knee

Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Stanley Cup champion and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss his second consecutive full season after the team announced Tuesday that he will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee. 

Colorado announced Landeskog, who missed the entire 2022-23 regular season after helping the Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup, was expected to miss next season and that he is scheduled to undergo another surgery on his right knee Wednesday. 

Gabriel Landeskog skates with the puck

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck in Game 6 of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Landeskog addressed the news during a press conference, telling reporters that the "long road" is the best option. 

"I just have to do what’s right for my health and, really, ultimately, do what I can so I’m able to go out there and play with the guys and continue chasing more Stanley Cups," he said on a Zoom call Tuesday. 

Gabriel Landeskog skates around the net

Erik Cernak (81) of the Tampa Bay Lightning chases Gabriel Landeskog (92) of the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.  (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Is it going to be a long road? Yeah. But motivating factors are plenty."

Landeskog expressed optimism about the procedure, adding that he even spoke with Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, who recently underwent the same surgery. 

"It's an uncommon procedure for elite athletes and for hockey players even more so," Landeskog said, via NHL.com. "But basketball players have done them. I've actually spoken to Lonzo Ball, who just had the same procedure done a couple of months ago.

"He shared some insight on what the first few weeks have been like. He's a guy that I'll be checking in with once in a while. It's nice to relate to somebody and for somebody to know what I'm talking about. And I know what he's talking about going through certain steps of the process."

Gabriel Landeskog skates with the Stanley Cup

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the Stanley Cup at a ceremony celebrating the previous season's NHL championship before the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Landeskog has not played since the Cup clincher at Tampa Bay June 26 after he registered 22 points in 20 games. While not ruling out a return for the playoffs next year, he said it's too early to put a time table on when he'll return. 

"I know it’s not going to be perfect right off the get-go, and it’s a long time away from the game. But ... I know that I can get myself ready, and I know with the right guidance and with the right people around me, I am confident that I’ll get back out there and make a big impact on the ice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

