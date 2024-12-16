Spurs' Gregg Popovich releases statement as he recovers from stroke

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich thanked supporters in a statement on Monday as he continued to recover from a "mild stroke" he suffered in November.

Popovich, 75, has been sidelined indefinitely recovering from the health issue.

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way," the statement read. "While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.

"No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less coachable."

The team said last month he was expected to make a full recovery. Mitch Johnson has been leading the Spurs in Popovich’s absence.

San Antonio is 13-13 after losing 106-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

