Spurs teammates Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul disqualified from NBA All-Star Game skills challenge

Wembanyama and Paul's time was determined to be invalid

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul were disqualified from Saturday night’s All-Star Game festivities after they found a loophole in the skills competition.

The pair were in the field for the competition in which players go through a series of challenges, including bounce passing, chest passing, shots from three different locations on the floor and dribbling. 

As they came to the shooting part, Wembanyama and Paul just threw the ball toward the rim in a time-saving tactic.

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul compete in the skills challenge

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and guard Chris Paul compete during the skills challenge at the All-Star festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

It didn’t fly.

They were disqualified because the shot attempts were determined to be invalid. Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 Frenchman who is in his second year in the NBA, said he came up with the idea.

"I don't regret it. I think it was a good idea," he said.

Wembanyama and Paul completed the course in 47.9 seconds, the best among the competitors.

Chris Paul competes in the skills challenge

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul competes during All-Star Saturday night festivities, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said afterward that Wembanyama was asking others if his plan made sense. Green competed with teammate Moses Moody.

"It definitely sucked to see them throwing the ball like that," Green said. "But what I will say is, Wemby walked around the court asking everybody, ‘Make one or three attempts?’ And Wemby said, ‘Oh, so I can get all three of them up there?’ So, he asked. Now, he may not have asked the right people. But I will say, in Wemby's defense, he did ask a lot of people."

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the event.

Mobley said he had an idea similar to that of Wembanyama’s time-saving plan. But it was the Spurs teammates who became the talk of the competition.

Victor Wembanyama passes

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama competes during the All-Star skills challenge, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"We tried something that we thought could win," Paul said. "To see if we had the best time, so... it was fun."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.