Southern Conference men's basketball championship history
The Southern Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features 10 teams, including The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Samford, Chattanooga, VMI, Western Carolina and Wofford.
A tournament has been held every year since 1921. It is one of the oldest conferences in the NCAA and formerly featured some marquee teams like North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky, among others.
The Southern Conference tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9.
Here are the past winners of the Southern Conference championship.
2019: WOFFORD
Wofford won its fifth Southern title in 2019. The Terriers defeated UNC Greensboro, 70-58. The Terriers’ Fletcher McGee was the tournament’s MVP.
2018: UNC GREENSBORO
UNC Greensboro took the Southern title and the NCAA tournament berth in 2018, 62-47. They defeated East Tennessee State. Francisco Alonso was named MVP of the tournament.
2017: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro, 79-74. T.J. Cromer was named MVP of the tournament.
2016: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga won its 11th title in 2016. The Mocs defeated East Tennessee State, 73-67. Greg Pryor was named MVP of the tournament.
2015: WOFFORD
Wofford repeated in 2015 with a 67-64 win over Furman. Lee Skinner was named MVP.
2014: WOFFORD
Wofford edged out Western Carolina, 56-53, in 2014. Karl Cochran was named MVP of the tournament.
2013: DAVIDSON
Davidson won again in 2013, defeating Charleston 74-55. De’Mon Brooks was a second straight MVP in the tournament.
2012: DAVIDSON
Davidson defeated Western Carolina, 93-91. Davidson’s De’Mon Brooks was named MVP.
2011: WOFFORD
Wofford repeated as champions in 2011. They defeated Charleston, 77-67. Noah Dahlman was named the MVP of the tournament for the second straight season.
2010: WOFFORD
Wofford won the Southern title in 2010. The Terriers defeated Appalachian State, 56-51. Noah Dahlman was named MVP of the tournament.
2009: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga defeated Charleston, 80-69. Stephen McDowell was named MVP.
2008: DAVIDSON
The Wildcats won their third straight Southern title in 2008. They defeated Elon, 65-49. Stephen Curry was the MVP of the tournament once again.
2007: DAVIDSON
Davidson repeated as champions in 2007. They defeated Charleston, 77-65. Stephen Curry emerged on the scene and won the tournament MVP.
2006: DAVIDSON
Davidson prevented a Chattanooga repeat in 2006. They won the game, 80-55. Brendan Winters was named MVP of the tournament.
2005: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga finally got the Southern title trophy back in 2005. The Mocs defeated UNC Greensboro, 66-62. Mindaugas Katelynas was named MVP.
2004: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
The Buccaneers came back around in 2004 and knocked off the Mocs, 78-62. Tim Smith won a second MVP award.
2003: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State defeated Chattanooga, 97-90 in 2003. Freshman Tim Smith was named tournament MVP.
2002: DAVIDSON
Davidson defeated Furman, 62-57.
2001: UNC GREENSBORO
UNC Greensboro won its first Southern title in 2001. They defeated Chattanooga, 67-66.
2000: APPALACHIAN STATE
Appalachian State defeated Charleston, 68-56.
1999: CHARLESTON
Charleston won its first Southern Conference title in 1999. They defeated Appalachian State, 77-67.
1998: DAVIDSON
Davidson defeated Appalachian State, 66-62, in 1998.
1997: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga won its fourth title in five years, defeating Marshall 71-70, in 1997.
1996: WESTERN CAROLINA
Western Carolina won its first Southern title in 1996. They defeated Davidson, 69-60.
1995: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina, 63-61, in 1995.
1994: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga defeated Davidson, 65-64.
1993: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga won the conference title for the first time since 1988. The Mocs ended East Tennessee State’s streak, 86-75.
1992: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State completed a four-peat in 1992. The Buccaneers defeated Chattanooga, 74-63.
1991: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State won a third straight title in 1991. The Buccaneers defeated Appalachian State, 101-82.
1990: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State defeated Appalachian State, 96-75, in 1990.
1989: EAST TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessee State defeated Marshall, 96-73.
1988: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga defeated VMI, 75-61.
1987: MARSHALL
Marshall prevented Davidson from a back-to-back title in 1987. They beat the Wildcats, 66-64.
1986: DAVIDSON
Davidson defeated Chattanooga, 42-40, in 1986.
1985: MARSHALL
Marshall won again in ’85. The Thundering Herd defeated VMI, 70-65.
1984: MARSHALL
Marshall won the conference title in 1984. They defeated Chattanooga, 111-107.
1983: CHATTANOOGA
It was a three-peat for Chattanooga in 1983. The Mocs defeated East Tennessee State, 70-62.
1982: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga repeated in 1982 against Davidson, 69-58.
1981: CHATTANOOGA
Chattanooga won its first title in 1981. The Mocs defeated Appalachian State, 59-55.
1980: FURMAN
Furman won in 1980 over Marshall, 80-62.
1979: APPALACHIAN STATE
Appalachian State defeated Furman, 86-83.
1978: FURMAN
Furman reclaimed glory in 1978. The Paladins defeated Marshall, 69-53.
1977: VMI
VMI repeated as champions in 1977. They defeated Appalachian State, 69-67.
1976: VMI
VMI defeated Richmond, 41-33.
1975: FURMAN
The Paladins won for the third time in four years in 1975. They defeated William & Mary, 66-55.
1974: FURMAN
Furman won again in 1974, defeating Richmond, 62-60.
1973: FURMAN
Furman defeated regular-season champion Davidson, 99-81.
1972: EAST CAROLINA
East Carolina defeated Furman, 77-75.
1971: FURMAN
Furman won its first Southern title in 1971. The Paladins defeated Richmond, 68-61.
1970: DAVIDSON
Davidson won three straight titles, starting in 1970. They defeated Richmond, 81-61.
1969: DAVIDSON
Davidson became the first team to score more than 100 points in a conference final in 1969. They defeated East Carolina, 102-76.
1968: DAVIDSON
Davidson made its brief run through the conference beginning in 1968. The Wildcats won their second title in three seasons, 87-70, over West Virginia.
1967: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Davidson, 81-65.
1966: DAVIDSON
Davidson won its first Southern title in 1966. The Wildcats beat West Virginia, 80-69.
1965: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated William & Mary, 70-67.
1964: VMI
VMI defeated George Washington, in 1964, 61-56.
1963: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Davidson, 79-74. It was the Mountaineers’ eighth title in nine years.
1962: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech for the second time in the Southern final, 82-72.
1961: GEORGE WASHINGTON
George Washington defeated William & Mary, 93-82.
1960: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech, 82-72, in 1960. It was their sixth straight conference championship.
1959: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated The Citadel, 85-66.
1958: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated William & Mary, 74-58.
1957: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Washington & Lee, 67-52.
1956: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated Richmond, 58-56, in 1956.
1955: WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia defeated George Washington, 58-48, starting their run through the Southern Conference.
1954: GEORGE WASHINGTON
George Washington defeated Richmond, 83-70.
1953: WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest knocked NC State off the top of the mountain in 1953. They defeated the Wolfpack, 71-70.
1952: NC STATE
NC State won a fifth straight title in 1952. They defeated Duke, 77-68.
1951: NC STATE
In 1951, NC State won its fourth straight title, defeating Duke 77-68.
1950: NC STATE
NC State defeated Duke, 67-47, in 1950.
1949: NC STATE
NC State defeated George Washington, 55-39
1948: NC STATE
NC State defeated Duke, 58-50.
1947: NC STATE
NC State began a run through the Southern Conference in 1947. The Wolfpack defeated North Carolina, 50-48.
1946: DUKE
Duke defeated Wake Forest, 49-30.
1945: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina went back and defeated Duke in 1945, 49-48.
1944: DUKE
Duke defeated North Carolina, 44-27.
1943: GEORGE WASHINGTON
George Washington won its first Southern title in 1943 over Duke, 56-40.
1942: DUKE
Duke defeated NC State, 45-34.
1941: DUKE
Duke defeated South Carolina, 53-30.
1940: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina won another Southern title in 1940. The Tar Heels defeated Duke, 43-23.
1939: CLEMSON
Clemson won its first Southern title in 1939. The Tigers defeated Maryland, 39-29.
1938: DUKE
Duke defeated Clemson, 40-30.
1937: WASHINGTON & LEE
Washington & Lee defeated North Carolina, 44-33, in their third straight matchup.
1936: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina defeated Washington & Lee, 50-45.
1935: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina defeated Washington & Lee, 35-27.
1934: WASHINGTON & LEE
Washington & Lee defeated North Carolina, 44-33.
1933: SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina defeated Duke, 33-21.
1932: GEORGIA
Georgia defeated Duke, 26-24.
1931: MARYLAND
Maryland defeated Kentucky, 29-27.
1930: ALABAMA
Alabama defeated Duke, 31-24.
1929: NC STATE
NC State defeated Duke, 44-35.
1928: OLE MISS
Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 31-30.
1927: VANDERBILT
Vanderbilt defeated Georgia, 46-44.
1926: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina defeated Mississippi State, 37-23.
1925: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina defeated Tulane, 36-28.
1924: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina defeated Alabama, 26-18.
1923: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State defeated Chattanooga, 31-21.
1922: NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina won the Southern Conference’s first-ever tournament championship in 1922. The Tar Heels defeated Mercer, 40-25.