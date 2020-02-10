Patriot League men's basketball championship history

The Patriot League holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including American, Army, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola-Maryland and Navy.

The Patriot League tournament begins March 3. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place on March 5 and March 8 respectively. The Patriot League championship takes place March 11.

The Patriot League began its conference tournament in 1991.

Here are the past winners of the Patriot League championship.

2019: COLGATE

Colgate won its first tournament since 1996. The Raiders defeated Bucknell, 94-80 in 2019. Jordan Burns was named MVP.

2018: BUCKNELL

Bucknell finished off their repeat title against Colgate, 83-54. Stephen Brown led the Bison to the victory and was named MVP.

2017: BUCKNELL

Zach Thomas and the Bison defeated Lehigh, 81-65, to advance to the NCAA tournament. Thomas was named MVP.

2016: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross picked up its first Patriot League championship victory since 2007. The Crusaders defeated Lehigh, 59-56. Malachi Alexander was named MVP of the tournament.

2015: LAFAYETTE

Lafayette won its first Patriot League title since 2000. They defeated American, 65-35. Nick Linder was named MVP of the tournament.

2014: AMERICAN

American finally got back to the NCAA Tournament with a Patriot League win over Boston University. The Eagles won, 55-36. Darius Gardner was named MVP.

2013: BUCKNELL

Mike Muscala led Bucknell to a 64-56 victory over Lafayette in 2013. Muscala was named MVP for the second time.

2012: LEHIGH

C.J. McCollum, future NBA star, was among the top players to come through Lehigh. He helped Leigh to an 82-77 victory over Bucknell. McCollum came away with the MVP.

2011: BUCKNELL

Bucknell had another successful year in 2011. The Bison defeated Lafayette, 72-57. Mike Muscala won the MVP of the tournament.

2010: LEHIGH

Lehigh won its first Patriot League title since 2004. The Mountain Hawks defeated Lafayette, 74-59. Zahir Carrington was named the MVP of the tournament.

2009: AMERICAN

American went back-to-back in 2009. The Eagles defeated Holy Cross, 73-57. Garrison Carr won the MVP award. It was the second of his career.

2008: AMERICAN

American won its first Patriot League title in 2008. The Eagles defeated Colgate, 52-46. Garrison Carr was named MVP of the tournament.

2007: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross won its fifth Patriot League title in 2007. The Crusaders defeated Bucknell, 74-66. Keith Simmons was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: BUCKNELL

Bucknell and Charles Lee would secure a second straight title in 2006. Lee was named MVP and became the first two-time Patriot League tournament MVP. The Bison defeated Holy Cross, 74-59.

2005: BUCKNELL

Bucknell would finally come away a winner of the Patriot League in 2005. The Bison defeated Holy Cross. 61-57. Charles Lee won the MVP award.

2004: LEHIGH

Lehigh came away with its first Patriot League title in 2004. They edged out American, 59-57. Austen Rowland was named MVP of the tournament.

2003: HOLY CROSS

A third straight title for Holy Cross came against American in 2003. The Crusaders defeated the Eagles, 72-64. Patrick Whearty was named MVP of that tournament.

2002: HOLY CROSS

The Crusaders came back the next year and won again. Holy Cross defeated American, 58-54. Tim Szatko was named MVP of the tournament.

2001: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross kicked off its own three-peat with an overtime victory against Navy, 68-64. John Sankes was named MVP of the tournament.

2000: LAFAYETTE

Lafayette went back-to-back in 2000. They defeated Navy, 87-61. Stefan Ciosici was named the MVP of the tournament that year.

1999: LAFAYETTE

Lafayette won its first Patriot League championship in 1999. They defeated Bucknell, 67-3. Brian Ehlers was named MVP of the tournament.

1998: NAVY

Navy picked up No. 3 the following year with a win over Lafayette. The Midshipmen won, 93-85. Skip Victor was named the MVP.

1997: NAVY

Navy picked up its second Patriot League championship in 1997. Navy defeated Bucknell, 76-75. Hassan Booker was named the MVP.

1996: COLGATE

Colgate repeated as Patriot League champs in 1996. The Raiders defeated Holy Cross, 74-65. Future NBA center Adonal Foyle was named the MVP of the tournament.

1995: COLGATE

Colgate finally got through and won the Patriot League title in 1995, getting their revenge on Navy. Colgate won, 68-63. Tucker Neale was named MVP.

1994: NAVY

Navy got a two-point victory over Colgate in 1994. The Midshipmen won 78-76. T.J. Hall was named the MVP of the tournament.

1993: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross picked up its first Patriot League title in 1993. The Crusaders defeated Bucknell, 98-73. Rob Feaster won the MVP.

1992: FORDHAM

Fordham would take home the title again in 1992. They defeated Bucknell, 70-56. Fred Herzog was named the MVP of the tournament.

1991: FORDHAM

Fordham won the first Patriot League championship in 1991. The Rams defeated Holy Cross, 84-81, in overtime. Damon Lopez was named the MVP of the tournament.