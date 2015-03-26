South Carolina powers past Stetson 11-5

Robert Beary's grand slam lifted defending national champion South Carolina to an 11-5 victory over Stetson in the Columbia Regional on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (47-14) need only to defeat the Hatters or North Carolina State on Sunday night to advance to the super regionals.

South Carolina is playing without injured star Jackie Bradley Jr. and has struggled to score runs. After falling behind the Hatters 1-0, the Gamecocks broke loose for six runs in the third. The big blast was Beary's third homer of the year into the left-field bleachers off Stetson starter Will Dorsey (7-6).

Jake Williams and Peter Mooney drove in two runs apiece for the Gamecocks, who reached double figures in runs for the first time since May 11.

Mitchel Brennan hit his second home run of the regional for Stetson (42-19).