South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

Aliyah Boston led South Carolina to it's second national championship this year

Associated Press
South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus. Boston’s coach, Dawn Staley, won the award in 1991 as a basketball player at Virginia.

Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the national championship trophy presentation after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the national championship trophy presentation after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The junior forward is the first basketball player to win the award since Breanna Stewart in 2016. Overall, 16 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

"It means a lot. A lot of these women are my role models," Boston said. "Coach Staley was a past winner. Candace Parker was my role model since I was nine years old."

Boston helped South Carolina to its second national championship this past spring and was the AP women's basketball Player of the Year.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Boston was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday, June 27, 2022. 

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Boston was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday, June 27, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)


"All these women on the stage help each sport they play," Boston said.

The top three were selected by voting of nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools, and the winner was chosen by the Board of Directors of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards program.

"The Honda Class of 2022 is truly an extraordinary group of women who have achieved notable accomplishments in their sports and in the classrooms across the nation," said Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. "We are thrilled to have them join our elite family of the ‘best of the best.’

Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"To Aliyah Boston, this year’s Honda Cup winner, we commend and congratulate you on your remarkable achievements which led to your selection as the Cup winner and welcome you to this rare sisterhood, being named the very best female collegiate athlete in the nation."