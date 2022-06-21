Expand / Collapse search
Purdue Boilermakers
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue standout and first-round NBA draft pick, dead at 25

Caleb Swanigan's inspiring story was chronicled in the days leading up to the NBA Draft

By Ryan Gaydos
Caleb Swanigan, the 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year and standout at Purdue, has died, the school said Tuesday. He was 25.

Purdue announced Swanigan’s death on Twitter.

Caleb Swanigan of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts before a game against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night," the tweet read. "Love you Biggie."

The Allen County Coroner’s Office, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, told WANE-TV that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Tributes poured in for Swanigan on Twitter.

Swanigan was a standout basketball player. He was a McDonald’s All American and named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2015 before playing for Purdue. He helped the United States U17 and U19  national teams to gold medals in their respective World Championships.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan gets ready to dunk the basketball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game on March 18, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Boilermakers, he was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American in 2017 before turning pro. He broke the school’s single-season record for rebounds and double-doubles that year.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected him in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was the 26th overall selection. He played for the Trail Blazers from 2017-2019 while also spending time in the G-League with the Canton Charge and Texas Legends. He played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season and later played 20 games for the Trail Blazers in 2020.

Swanigan also experienced homelessness early in his life.

Caleb Swanigan of the Purdue Boilermakers is defended by Landen Lucas of the Jayhawks during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional on March 23, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to an ESPN profile, Swanigan said he lived in five different homeless shelters during his family’s travels between Indianapolis and Utah. He said he had been in more than a dozen different schools by the time he was 13.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.