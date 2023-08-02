Expand / Collapse search
South Africa shocks Italy behind own goal, late strike; advances to Women's World Cup knockout stage

South Africa was 54th in the FIFA rankings before the tournament

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An own goal from Italy allowed South Africa to tie its Women’s World Cup match in the 32nd minute and build momentum to deliver one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

After Arianna Caruso scored on a penalty in the 11th minute, Benedetta Orsi was credited with the mistake goal nearly 20 minutes later. The two squads went back and forth in the second half. Hildah Magaia put South Africa up in the 67th, but Caruso nailed the equalizer in the 74th.

Thembi Kgatlana scores goal

South Africa's forward Thembi Kgatlana, #11, celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group G football match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on Aug. 2, 2023. (MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Thembi Kgatlana then broke the hearts of the Italians with a strike in the second minute of extra time. South Africa celebrated as they moved onto the knockout stage for the first time. It was also the squad’s first Women’s World Cup win in its history after coming up with a doughnut in 2019.

South Africa came into the tournament ranked No. 54 in the last FIFA rankings before the tournament. Italy was 16th and appeared to be heading to the knockout stage before Wednesday’s debacle. South Africa drew with Argentina in its last match after it had lost to Sweden, 2-1.

Cristiana Girelli cries

Italy's Cristiana Girelli cries after losing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Before the tournament began, South Africa was locked in a pay dispute with its national federation. On the eve of the tournament, they received an assurance they will receive the $30,000 FIFA has promised every player at the tournament.

Sweden won the group with a victory over Argentina in the other Group G match going on. Sweden will play the U.S. in the knockout stage.

Wendy Shongwe celebrates

South Africa's Wendy Shongwe celebrates with the national flag after the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

South Africa will play the Netherlands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.