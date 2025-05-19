Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Denver Broncos

Son of John Elway's late agent remembers dad in heart-wrenching post

Jeff Sperbeck died in California last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
John Elway retains attorney after friend dies in golf cart accident Video

John Elway retains attorney after friend dies in golf cart accident

The ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts report on Broncos legend John Elway retaining legal counsel after a tragic golf cart accident that resulted in the death of his longtime friend, who allegedly fell from the back of the vehicle.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of John Elway’s late agent, Jeff Sperbeck, paid tribute to his father in a heart-wrenching Instagram post on Sunday.

Jackson Sperbeck put together a slideshow of photos, remembering the times he spent with his father before his tragic passing late last month. The photos ranged from the time Jackson was a child to his older years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Elway in New Orleans

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway walks the sidelines during the closing minutes of Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 28, 1990 in New Orleans. (MICHAEL MADRID / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Your footsteps gave me direction. I’ll walk the rest with purpose," he captioned the collage. "I love you dad."

Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died from injuries sustained in a golf-cart crash in California. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office ruled that his death was accidental due to blunt head trauma.

"The Cause of Death is 'Blunt Head Trauma,' and the Manner of Death is ‘Accident,’ and the Mode of Death (How the injury occurred) is ‘Passenger fell from golf cart.’" the coroner's bureau said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital earlier this month.

AARON RODGERS COULD ULTIMATELY LAND IN 'PERFECT PLACE' WITH STEELERS, AUTHOR SAYS

John Elway in Nevada

Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway watches from the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 26, 2021. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The statement added that the injury occurred when the "passenger fell from" the golf cart.

Elway released a statement on his longtime agent’s death.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement, via ESPN. 

"There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

John Elway in 2021

John Elway, then the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos, stands on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 19, 2021 in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.