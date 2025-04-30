Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

John Elway's agent dead after golf cart crash where Broncos legend was reportedly driving

Jeff Sperbeck, Elway's longtime agent and business partner, was 62

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Jeff Sperbeck, the longtime agent, friend and business partner of John Elway, has died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a golf cart reportedly driven by the Denver Broncos legendary quarterback. 

Sperbeck was 62 years old. 

The Riverside County coroner confirmed Sperbeck died early Wednesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The injury occurred on Saturday night in La Quinta, California

John Elway looks on field

John Elway watches from the sideline during the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Elway was the one driving the golf cart as Sperbeck fell off and hit his head on asphalt, TMZ reported earlier Wednesday. Sperbeck was put on life support due to his injuries. 

Sperbeck was sitting in the passenger seat of the golf cart at the time of the incident, according to ESPN.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. There was no indication now that Elway was driving the golf cart recklessly, TMZ reported.

Sperbeck began his relationship with Elway in 1990, becoming his manager. He has since helped hundreds of NFL players through multiple agencies. 

John Elway in 2022

John Elway, then the Denver Broncos president of football operations, before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 2, 2022. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)

Some of his other clients include Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Jim Plunkett. 

In 2015, Elway and Sperbeck founded 7Cellars, which produces premium wines from central California and Napa Valley. 

Elway spent all 16 seasons with the Broncos, winning two Super Bowls for the franchise along the way. 

He became the team's general manager and executive vice president, and then president of football operations, after his playing days, before serving in a consultant role until his contract was up in March 2023. 

John Elway looks on

John Elway stands on the field before the Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.