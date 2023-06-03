Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Son of former Red Sox player killed 8-year-old son, then himself, police suspect

George Scott III is believed to have killed his son and himself

Ryan Morik
Authorities suspect the son of former Boston Red Sox player George Scott killed his 8-year-old son before killing himself Friday.

Police discovered the bodies of George Scott III, 54, and his son, Dante Hazard, in a New Bedford, Massachusetts, home after conducting a wellness check. 

The check was requested by a relative who was unable to get in touch with Scott III.

Scott III lived with the boy at the house. Police say Scott likely killed his son with a sharp object before killing himself, according to the Boston Globe.

George Scott

Red Sox infielder George Scott (Getty Images)

Scott III recently was named a "person of interest" in the 2019 disappearance of Lisa Hazard, the mother of the dead child.

Police had investigated the home two weeks earlier because of the case, which remains unsolved.

George Scott and son

Boston Red Sox first Baseman George Scott Jr. and 1-year-old son George Scott III June 7, 1970.  (Dan Goshtigian/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Scott III played minor league baseball in the 1990s.

His father was among the top defensive first basemen during his playing days, winning eight Gold Glove Awards (including six straight) in a 14-year career with the Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

George Scott swinging

George Scott of the Boston Red Sox and the American League All-Stars bats against the National League All-Stars during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game July 19, 1977, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Scott played for the Red Sox from 1966-71 and 1977-79.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Scott was a three-time All-Star who retired with 1,992 hits, a .268 average and a .767 OPS. He led the National League in home runs (36) and RBIs (109) in 1975.