Duke baseball player has three home run game on torn ACL in college baseball regionals

Duke baseball player MJ Metz had himself a day on Friday as the Blue Devils took on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the college baseball regionals .

Metz hit three home runs on Friday as Duke defeated UNCW , 12-3, and he did so with a torn ACL.

Metz, who was the designated hitter on Friday, suffered the injury during last week's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Metz and Duke coach Chris Pollard still had not made a decision on his place in the lineup as of Thursday night, but Pollard said that Metz had "earned the right to make this decision" after a great round of batting practice on Thursday, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

"I thought that I could help the team, and that’s all I was trying to do," Metz said, per The Observer. "I told (Pollard) I wanted to give it a shot and that I’d let him know if anything changed. Just grateful for the way it all turned out."

Metz hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, a two-run home run in the fifth inning and another two-run shot in the seventh.

"Definitely a surprise to me," said Metz. "I didn’t come out here trying to do any of that. Just really grateful to be back on the field again; grateful to be given a shot, especially given what happened."

Metz is the first Duke baseball player to hit three home runs in a single game since RJ Schreck accomplished the feat in the Knoxville Regional during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are playing in the Conway Regional where Coastal Carolina is the one-seed and hosting the tournament.