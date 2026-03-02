Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Hawks

NBA player calls for Hawks to cancel their 'Magic City' strip club promotional night out of respect for women

Spurs center Luke Kornet wrote a lengthy post, claiming others around the NBA share his views

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
An NBA player has taken exception to an Atlanta Hawks promotional night, which is a nod to a famed strip club in the city. 

The Hawks have "Magic City Night" scheduled for March 16 against the Orlando Magic, but a player for neither team isn’t too fond of paying tribute to a strip club, which has been famed for its late-night stories involving athletes, celebrities and more. 

While the Hawks call it an ode to a "cultural institution," San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet shared his displeasure in a letter posted on Medium. 

Luke Kornet tries to get rebound

Luke Kornet of the San Antonio Spurs reaches for the ball during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Feb. 26, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Kornet, a nine-year veteran and 2024 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, called for the Hawks’ promotional night to be canceled later this month, saying that it is disrespectful to women to honor the strip club. 

"In its press release, the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premier strip club.’ Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City," Kornet wrote in his post.

"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

The Hawks boasted about the theme night in its press release, including a live performance by famous Atlanta rapper T.I., a co-branded, limited-edition hoodie and even the establishment’s "World Famous" lemon-pepper chicken wings in the arena. 

State Farm Arena sign outside stadium

A general view of signage with the State Farm Arena logo on Nov. 14, 2025, outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire)

"This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’," said Hawks principal owner, filmmaker and actor, Jami Gertz, said in a press release. "The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture."

Kornet wrote that allowing the night to continue "without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

Kornet wrote that "others throughout the league" were surprised by the Hawks’ decision to have this promotional night. 

"We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision," he wrote. 

Luke Kornet defends

Luke Kornet of the San Antonio Spurs defends against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on Jan. 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Hawks have seen good reception for the promotional night, as Tick Pick reported the get-in price was initially $10 for the game and has since skyrocketed to $94. 

Kornet is in his first season with the Spurs, his sixth NBA team, where he has played mainly in a bench role. He averages 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game across 50 contests.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

