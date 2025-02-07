Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick's girlfriend's age during NFL Honors

Bill Belichick's much-discussed romance with Jordon Hudson briefly took center stage during Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony.

Belichick, 72, has been linked to the 24-year-old Hudson since 2023.

The couple attended the league's annual award show and caught the attention of Snoop Dogg.

As the rapper and actor recalled when the Dallas Cowboys were "good" and the Kansas City Chiefs were "bad," he addressed Hudson's youth.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop Dogg said during his monologue. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it — Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet?"

Cameras quickly panned to Hudson, who appeared shocked by the joke. Meanwhile, Belichick smiled as he lightly laughed.

The couple turned heads on the red carpet at the awards show. The North Carolina Tar Heels coach wore a red blazer and multiple Super Bowl rings, while Hudson showed off a silver dress and a large ring.

Speculation swirled that Hudson was wearing one of Belichick's Super Bowl rings, but she later clarified she was wearing a national championship ring she won during her Bridgewater State University cheerleading career.

Hudson also explained that her silver dress was intended to be a nod to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"My antics often go over everyone's head. … I chose this gown because it is reminiscent of a Lombardi Trophy," she noted.

Thursday was not the first time Belichick heard jokes about his girlfriend's age.

During Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" last year, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady each took a jab at their former coach's romantic life.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked," Gronkowski said. "But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School. You were scouting your new girlfriend."

Brady followed up with his own ring-related joke.

"Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite. I used to say 'the next one,'" Brady said. "But now that I am retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house a few months ago. Hey, you still got it. Respect baby."

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

