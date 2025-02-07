Bill Belichick's girlfriend clarifies jewelry drama, reveals dress motivation

After not working in the NFL this season for the first time in nearly five decades, Bill Belichick had to remind everyone who the GOAT is.

Belichick attended the NFL Honors wearing all eight of his Super Bowl rings, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was also showing off some jewelry of her own.

It was initially thought Hudson was wearing one of Belichick's eight rings, six of which he won as Patriots head coach and two he won as Giants defensive coordinator.

However, Belichick was actually wearing all eight of his rings. The one ring Hudson was wearing, she said, was the national championship ring she won with the Bridgewater State University cheerleading team.

Hudson won the title as a member of the 2021 team, according to her Instagram bio. The team also won the national title in 2011, 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

She also said she picked her silver dress for a reason.

"My antics often go over everyone's head. … I chose this gown because it is reminiscent of a Lombardi Trophy," Hudson revealed.

The couple attended Thursday night's NFL Honors in New Orleans roughly two months after Belichick took the North Carolina head coaching job.

Belichick, 72, and the 24-year-old former cheerleader were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on a flight to Boston.

She attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, shortly before reports surfaced she and Belichick had been dating.

The 48-year age gap was the butt of one of Snoop Dogg's jokes during the NFL Honors.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. … Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," Snoop joked.

