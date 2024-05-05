Bill Belichick rips Tom Brady, former Patriots players in hilarious appearance at Netflix roast

If Will Ferrell surprising everyone at "The Roast of Tom Brady" as Ron Burgundy was not enough, the man he introduced after his set sent the Los Angeles Forum into a frenzy.

Bill Belichick, the legendary New England Patriots head coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady, came out on stage to resounding cheers and a standing ovation.

Belichick was certainly ready to roast his quarterback and many other former players who were on stage with him. First, he roasted himself.

"It’s an honor to be at the ‘Roast of Tom Brady’ on Netflix tonight. It’s not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV documentary," Belichick said, referencing Apple TV's "The Dynasty" documentary about the Patriots' reign under Belichick and Brady.

Belichick was there to "lighten the mood," as he said sarcastically, and it was not just Brady he decided to rip while the stage was his.

He poked some fun at tight end Rob Gronkowski, when he used his role as an NFL analyst with Fox as the punchline.

"A lot of people connected me with a saying called, ‘Do your job,’ and telling people to do their job," Belichick said. "Gronk, I’ve been watching you on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ and I’m begging you, please, stop doing your job.

"I loved coaching Gronk. A great teammate, great, great player. A Hall of Fame player. … Rob landed some endorsement deals for some of his favorite foods, Campbell’s Soup, Dunkin’ Donuts, and don’t forget… Tide Pods."

Belichick also took aim at Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

"A lot of you don’t know, but I really have a big heart," Belichick said. "I rescued a dog from the shelter, and I rescued Randy from the Raiders. Listen, Randy, I’m really sorry you didn’t get a ring. Not enough to give you one of mine, but I’m really sorry."

There was also former Patriots left tackle Matt Light and receiver Danny Ammendola, who Belichick decided to roast before it was time for the grand finale.

"Tom’s the greatest of all time, there’s no question about that. That’s why we’re all here. Tom’s fantastic," Belichick started.

Then, the legendary coach went after his best player of all time.

"Believe it or not, I’ve got a lot of nice things to say about Tom, but I’m running out of time here," Belichick said. "I see your soccer team, Birmingham City, got knocked down another tier in the English Football League.

"Not so easy running a team is it, Tom? Little coaching advice, stick to American football. You’re really good at that."

Then, Belichick hit Brady with a joke regarding his long-time trainer, Alex Guerrero.

"People said that Tom and I butt heads a lot, and in a way that was true. But, not really. It was hard to butt heads with Tom because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s ass," Belichick said, as the camera panned to Guerrero in the crowd cracking up.

Through all the jokes, host Kevin Hart commended Belichick for showing up and having fun with Brady in a memorable moment for sports and entertainment.

And for someone who has always had a stern and serious persona, Belichick surprised everyone with how hard he could make us all laugh.

