Chicago Sky

Sky's Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in season

Sky lose to Minnesota Lynx, 70-62

When sports fans look back on the 2024 WNBA draft class, the Chicago Sky may be remembered as a team who got the steal of the century when they selected Angel Reese seventh overall.

Reese on Sunday had 10 points and 16 rebounds in the 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. She made WNBA history as she recorded her 10th consecutive double-double. Reese broke Candace Parker’s mark after the former Los Angeles Sparks guard had nine straight in 2015.

Angel Reese grabs a rebound

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky grabs the rebound during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx on June 30, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former LSU standout was 4 of 16 from the floor. She had five offensive rebounds.

Minnesota clawed back to get the victory and showed why it's one of the best teams in the WNBA.

ANGEL REESE TIES WNBA RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Angel Reese guards Napheesa Collier

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, right, guards Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx during the first half on June 30, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyla McBride had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win. Napheesa Collier had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.

The Lynx improved to 14-4 on the season while Chicago fell to 6-11.

Reese is the only player in her rookie class to average a double-double, and she is the only one to average at least two assists per game outside of Caitlin Clark before Sunday’s slate of games began.

Angel Reese backs down Dearica Hamby

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese drives to the basket as Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby defends during the first half on May 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/File)

Chicago is now on the outside of the playoff picture with the loss as the Indiana Fever topped the Phoenix Mercury, 88-82.

