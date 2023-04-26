Rockets' Ime Udoka 'can't really speak much’ about Celtics scandal as he prepares for job in Houston

The Houston Rockets introduced Ime Udoka as their next head coach on Wednesday after a year in which he was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Udoka was suspended in September for "violations of team policies" after reportedly having an improper workplace relationship , according to ESPN.

At his introductory press conference, Udoka took responsibility for his role in being suspended by the Celtics while declining to go into specifics.

"They’ve done their due diligence and homework on who I am as a person," Udoka said when asked about what happened in Boston. "I think we’ve spent quality time together, getting to know each other, and clicked pretty easily and pretty well."

"But overall, I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in. And I stand by that. And I feel much more remorse even now toward that. I spent this last off-season working on myself in a lot of different ways. Improving in areas, a chance to sit back, reflect and grow. And I think that will make me a better coach and overall a better leader."

"The situation, the matter has been resolved, and I can't really speak much about it."

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said the organization did its due diligence on Udoka’s scandal in Boston and was told by the NBA that the league felt good about the hiring.

"The NBA told me that they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the coach of the Houston Rockets," Fertitta said. "So, that made me feel really good after a lengthy, lengthy conversation with them."

When asked whether he felt the Celtics were justified in suspending him, Udoka said he had to take accountability for the role he played.

"My part in it was to take ownership and accountability for my part," Udoka said. "They had a choice to make, a decision. They went that route. My thing was own up to it, take responsibility, and I served the suspension. I had to own it honestly, same thing I’ll preach to the guys. I can’t sit here and not take accountability myself. It was their right to go about it however they wanted to, and that’s the choice they took."

Udoka added that he underwent counseling with his son, as well as leadership and sensitivity training in his year away from basketball.

Fertitta added that Udoka deserved a second chance as a head coach after the scandal in Boston.

"We're a forgiving society and everybody makes mistakes," Fertitta said. "Some things maybe we shouldn't forgive people for, but I think what happened in his personal situation is definitely something we forgive for."

Fertitta said he discussed the hire with the Rockets' president, Gretchen Sheirr, whom he said is "comfortable with the situation."

"We're a forgiving world, and anybody that isn't forgiving, then shame on them," Fertitta said.