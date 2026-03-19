Jack Hughes clarifies remarks on Olympic gold medal puck after Hall of Fame says it’s staying put

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New Jersey Devils star and Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes clarified his comments about the status of the gold medal–winning puck after his initial remarks sparked a frenzy involving the Toronto-based Hockey Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Hughes expressed his disappointment when he learned that the Olympic puck was now on display in the Canadian-based museum.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" he told the outlet.

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"I wouldn’t even want it for myself," he explained. "I’d want it for my dad. I know he’d just love, love having it. When I look back in time in my career, I don’t collect too many things for myself, but my dad’s a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it."

The irony of the puck residing in Canada was not lost on fans, as Team USA defeated Team Canada for the top spot on the podium.

HOCKEY HALL OF FAME GIVES JACK HUGHES TOUGH NEWS ON OLYMPIC GOLDEN GOAL PUCK REQUEST

Following Hughes’ honest reaction to learning that the puck had been donated by the International Ice Hockey Federation, Philip Pritchard, vice president of the resource center and curator for the Hockey Hall of Fame, told ESPN that the puck "was never Jack’s puck to own.

Days after the back and forth, Hughes clarified his remarks telling reporters that the Hall of Fame is "the most special place in hockey."

"Obviously honored that the pucks there. It’s like the most special place in hockey, so I’m honored that it’s there," he admitted. "Obviously I think things were taken — you know, crazy.

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"That’s just the way I felt, and I didn’t know where the puck was. So, it is what it is."

The U.S. swept men's, women's and Paralympic sled hockey gold, beating Canada in each final to win all three for the first time in the same year. Megan Keller scored the women's golden goal, also in OT, and that puck was similarly donated to the Hall of Fame.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.