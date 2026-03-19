Iranian women’s soccer team returns home after declining asylum in Australia: report

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Earlier this month, Australia granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women's soccer team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the U.S. and Israel launched a joint military campaign against the country. The remaining members of the team, however, faced uncertainty.

After the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup, most of the players that initially sought asylum later changed their minds.

On Wednesday, all but two ultimately returned to Iran after declining asylum offers in Australia, according to unconfirmed Iranian state media reports.

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Video circulating on social media showed the soccer players entering Iran after a flight landed in Turkey. Those same athletes were previously seen traveling through the country by bus shortly after the flight returned to Iran. Multiple officials were reportedly present at the border when the soccer team arrived.

Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh were the two members of the Iranian national team who reportedly elected to stay behind in Australia. Both have been training with the Brisbane Roar club.

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Iran’s squad arrived in Australia for the tournament shortly before the war began on Feb. 28. The team initially gained global attention after some players stayed silent during Iran’s national anthem before their first game.

When the team was knocked out of the tournament and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment, calls grew for Australia’s government to offer the women asylum. Iranian groups in Australia and President Donald Trump were among those who expressed fears for the women’s safety.

Iranian first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref last week dismissed suggestions the women would be unsafe if they returned home, saying the country "welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security."

Trump also commented on the Iranian men’s team’s World Cup participation, suggesting last week that while the squad is "welcome" to compete in the U.S. after qualifying, it might not be "appropriate."

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"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social post on March 12.

Iran's men's team is slated to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15. It is also scheduled to face Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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