Mets broadcasting legend Howie Rose announces he is retiring after nearly 40 years

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Longtime radio broadcaster Howie Rose announced Thursday that he is retiring at the end of the season after being involved in New York Mets broadcasts since 1987.

Rose, 72, said the decision to retire did not come easily to him, and it’s something he has gone back and forth on.

"Excited as always about the beginning of another Mets season. In fact, I've been blessed to be a part of Mets broadcasts in one capacity or another since 1987. And every season's been unique and significant in its own way. This year, though, will be especially meaningful to me because 2026 will be my final season in the Mets broadcast booth," Rose said in a video posted to the Mets social media.

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"Now, trust me, I did not arrive at this decision to retire easily. I've been going back and forth in my mind about it for the last few years. But the simple reality is that I'm 72 years old, and my wife Barbara, who has sacrificed so much for so long, deserves to have her husband around a little more often, whether she likes it or not."

Rose said he will not be making a "clean break" and will still be involved after this season. He cited the love the fans have given him for making letting go be so hard.

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"Hopefully, I'll be involved now and then in some still-to-be-determined capacity because for me, letting go of the Mets isn't hard. It's impossible. And one of the biggest reasons for that is the bond that we've created with each other through all these years. The warmth, acceptance, and yes, love that you've shown me in so many ways for so long makes this all the more difficult. And I return those feelings in kind," Rose said.

Rose said he will broadcast every Mets home game and the ones at Yankee Stadium, and should they make the postseason, he will be at every game, home or away. He said he wanted nothing more than to see the Mets win the World Series in his last year.

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"I'm always honored to start the season by MCing Opening Day at Citi Field, but this year in particular, I would like nothing better than to bookend that by serving as master of ceremonies on the steps of City Hall after a trip down the Canyon of Heroes immediately following the season," Rose said.

"That would make this dream that I've lived complete."

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