High Point stuns Wisconsin in the first upset of March Madness with thrilling finish

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March Madness has officially arrived.

No. 12-seed High Point upset No. 5-seed Wisconsin 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament at Moda Center on Tuesday.

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High Point guard Chase Johnston scored the game-winning basket with 11 seconds on a breakaway layup after Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd missed a layup that would have put the Badgers up 84-81. High Point guard Rob Martin hauled in the rebound and fired downcourt to a streaking Johnston.

The game-winning layup was Johnston's first two-point make all-season long.



This is a breaking news story. This will be updated soon.