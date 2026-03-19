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March Madness

High Point stuns Wisconsin in the first upset of March Madness with thrilling finish

Chase Johnston scored the game-winning layup

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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March Madness has officially arrived.

No. 12-seed High Point upset No. 5-seed Wisconsin 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament at Moda Center on Tuesday. 

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Cam'ron Fletcher scores

High Point forward Cam'ron Fletcher reacts during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wisconsin, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

High Point guard Chase Johnston scored the game-winning basket with 11 seconds on a breakaway layup after Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd missed a layup that would have put the Badgers up 84-81. High Point guard Rob Martin hauled in the rebound and fired downcourt to a streaking Johnston. 

The game-winning layup was Johnston's first two-point make all-season long. 

This is a breaking news story. This will be updated soon. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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