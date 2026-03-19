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Minnesota Vikings

Vikings sign Carson Wentz to 1-year deal as they continue add veteran depth around JJ McCarthy

The Vikings also signed Kyler Murray, who will compete for the starting job

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Vikings sign Kyler Murray to 1-year deal, Any chance J.J. McCarthy starts again? | The Herd Video

Vikings sign Kyler Murray to 1-year deal, Any chance J.J. McCarthy starts again? | The Herd

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Kyler Murray to a 1-year deal. Colin Cowherd asks what this means for J.J. McCarthy’s future, and says that drafting McCarthy is a "cautionary tale" for other teams.

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The Minnesota Vikings have made another addition to their quarterback room.

After signing Kyler Murray to a one-year contract last week, the Vikings announced they signed Carson Wentz to a one-year deal on Thursday. Wentz spent last season with the Vikings as a backup to J.J. McCarthy.

With the addition of Murray and the return of Wentz, the Vikings have added competition for McCarthy while ensuring they have quality backup quarterback options. Murray and McCarthy will compete for the starting quarterback job, while Wentz will serve as one of the team’s backups.

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Carson Wentz throws

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 23, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

Wentz started five games last season, and the team went 2-3 in his starts. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. His season ended when he sustained a dislocated shoulder.

The 33-year-old tried to play through the injury before eventually undergoing surgery on the dislocation, a torn labrum, and a fracture in the shoulder.

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Carson Wentz throws the ball

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball during the first half of the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

After Wentz got injured, and later McCarthy got injured for a second time last season, the Vikings were forced to start undrafted rookie Max Brosmer for two games, which were both losses. With Murray, Wentz, and McCarthy, the team is better equipped to survive quarterback injuries, which is pertinent because Murray and McCarthy both have lengthy injury histories.

Murray was limited to five games last season with a foot injury and has only played a full season once in the last four seasons, playing 11 games in 2022, 8 in 2023, 17 in 2024, and 5 last season.

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Carson Wentz throws throws the ball

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Oct. 5, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

McCarthy, on the other hand, missed his entire rookie season after tearing his meniscus in the preseason. He missed six games at the beginning of last year with a high ankle sprain, one with a concussion, and another with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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