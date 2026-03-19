Vikings sign Carson Wentz to 1-year deal as they continue add veteran depth around JJ McCarthy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Vikings have made another addition to their quarterback room.

After signing Kyler Murray to a one-year contract last week, the Vikings announced they signed Carson Wentz to a one-year deal on Thursday. Wentz spent last season with the Vikings as a backup to J.J. McCarthy.

With the addition of Murray and the return of Wentz, the Vikings have added competition for McCarthy while ensuring they have quality backup quarterback options. Murray and McCarthy will compete for the starting quarterback job, while Wentz will serve as one of the team’s backups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wentz started five games last season, and the team went 2-3 in his starts. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. His season ended when he sustained a dislocated shoulder.

The 33-year-old tried to play through the injury before eventually undergoing surgery on the dislocation, a torn labrum, and a fracture in the shoulder.

MAXX CROSBY DESCRIBES ROLLER COASTER OF EMOTIONS DURING TENUOUS RAVENS ORDEAL, INCLUDING 'OFF' MEETING

After Wentz got injured, and later McCarthy got injured for a second time last season, the Vikings were forced to start undrafted rookie Max Brosmer for two games, which were both losses. With Murray, Wentz, and McCarthy, the team is better equipped to survive quarterback injuries, which is pertinent because Murray and McCarthy both have lengthy injury histories.

Murray was limited to five games last season with a foot injury and has only played a full season once in the last four seasons, playing 11 games in 2022, 8 in 2023, 17 in 2024, and 5 last season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy, on the other hand, missed his entire rookie season after tearing his meniscus in the preseason. He missed six games at the beginning of last year with a high ankle sprain, one with a concussion, and another with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.