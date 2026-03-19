High Point calls out major conferences for avoiding his team after March Madness upset: 'They gotta play us'

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High Point is riding high after its first March Madness victory in school history.

The 12th-seeded Panthers came back from double digits to take down No. 5 Wisconsin in the tournament's first upset in a thrilling 83-82 victory.

High Point did not have many opportunities to put the country on notice, as its entire schedule was filled with fellow mid-major schools.

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But head coach Flynn Clayman called out the Power Four schools for seemingly avoiding High Point and other mid-majors throughout the season.

"It looks pretty obvious to me that high-majors need to play mid-majors early in the season. Because they said we didn't play nobody. We played somebody now," Clayman said shortly after the victory.

"I know how good of a team we are. But nobody would play us, just like they wouldn't play Miami (Ohio). But they gotta play us in this tournament."

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High Point guard Chase Johnston scored the game-winning basket with 11.7 seconds left on a breakaway layup after Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd missed a layup that would have put the Badgers up 84-81. High Point guard Rob Martin hauled in the rebound and fired downcourt to a streaking Johnston. Amazingly enough, Johnston's layup was his first two-point basket of the season.

After Johnston's bucket gave High Point the lead, Owen Aquino blocked a driving layup by Boyd. The Panthers' Cam'Ron Fletcher was fouled and missed a free throw, giving the Badgers a chance with 1.8 seconds left, but Andrew Rohde's long pass was stolen by Terry Anderson, and the celebration was on for High Point and first-year coach Flynn Clayman.

High Point earned a spot in the tournament by winning the Big South title for the second straight season. This was the first March Madness win for the Panthers, who lost to Purdue in the first round last year.

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Johnston finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers for the Panthers, who were 10.5-point underdogs.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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