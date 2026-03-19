Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga drains the sixth-longest shot in NBA history in improbable fashion

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Atlanta Hawks star Jonathan Kuminga improbably made the sixth-longest basket in NBA history during the third quarter of the team’s 135-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

Kuminga, 23, snared a rebound under his own basket with about five seconds left in the quarter. He took one dribble and appeared to fling a pass across the court to an open Jock Landale under the rim, hoping for a quick layup.

Instead, Kuminga’s 75-foot pass went straight through the net for a 3-pointer. Kuminga, seemingly incredulous that he made the basket, put his hands on his head, stunned that he made it.

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The basket was the longest by a Hawks player in the play-by-play era and the sixth-longest among all players in the play-by-play era since 1997-98, according to Elias Sports. The previous longest made basket by a Hawks player was a 63-foot bucket by Jason Terry on Jan. 5, 2000.

Kuminga’s basket was one of many highlights in the Hawks' 11th straight win. The win streak has propelled the Hawks to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

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Atlanta hasn’t won at least 11 in a row since winning a franchise-record 19 straight during the 2014-15 season. Their current streak is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in club history.

Dyson Daniels had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Jalen Johnson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds for the Hawks. Kuminga had 16 points with five rebounds and three assists in the win.

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The Mavericks have now lost 11 of their last 13 and appear destined for the draft lottery at 23-47.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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