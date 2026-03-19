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Atlanta Hawks

Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga drains the sixth-longest shot in NBA history in improbable fashion

Kuminga's shot was from 75 feet away

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Atlanta Hawks star Jonathan Kuminga improbably made the sixth-longest basket in NBA history during the third quarter of the team’s 135-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

Kuminga, 23, snared a rebound under his own basket with about five seconds left in the quarter. He took one dribble and appeared to fling a pass across the court to an open Jock Landale under the rim, hoping for a quick layup.

Instead, Kuminga’s 75-foot pass went straight through the net for a 3-pointer. Kuminga, seemingly incredulous that he made the basket, put his hands on his head, stunned that he made it.

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Jonathan Kuminga throws ball downcourt

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drove downcourt and scored against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on March 18, 2026. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

The basket was the longest by a Hawks player in the play-by-play era and the sixth-longest among all players in the play-by-play era since 1997-98, according to Elias Sports. The previous longest made basket by a Hawks player was a 63-foot bucket by Jason Terry on Jan. 5, 2000.

Kuminga’s basket was one of many highlights in the Hawks' 11th straight win. The win streak has propelled the Hawks to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

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Jonathan Kuminga scores

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (not pictured) drove downcourt and scored as center Jock Landale (31) tried to reach the ball during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on March 18, 2026. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Atlanta hasn’t won at least 11 in a row since winning a franchise-record 19 straight during the 2014-15 season. Their current streak is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in club history.

Dyson Daniels had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Jalen Johnson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds for the Hawks. Kuminga had 16 points with five rebounds and three assists in the win.

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Jonathan Kuminga in action

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas, on March 18, 2026. (Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo)

The Mavericks have now lost 11 of their last 13 and appear destined for the draft lottery at 23-47.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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