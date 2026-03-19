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NASCAR driver Daniel Dye suspended indefinitely after derogatory remarks about IndyCar racer go viral

NASCAR also ordered Dye to undergo sensitivity training as part of the suspension

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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NASCAR driver Daniel Dye was suspended indefinitely Tuesday after making disparaging remarks about IndyCar driver David Malukas during a livestream, mocking the Team Penske driver’s voice in a derogatory way.

Dye, who is facing the second suspension of his career, was suspended this week and issued a public apology after a video of his livestream mocking the IndyCar driver went viral on social media. 

Daniel Dye on the track at the Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series driver Daniel Dye (10) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/ Imagn Images)

In the video, Dye could be heard mimicking Malukas’ voice and referencing his sexuality when describing an interaction between the two. He described Malukas’ voice as "gay."

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"I want to first apologize to David Malukas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself," Dye said in a post on X.

"I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn’t reflect how I feel about them or anyone else." 

Dye went on to explain that he did not "think enough" before he spoke and did not mean "any harm."  

NTT IndyCar Series driver David Malukas walking toward his car at Nashville Superspeedway

NTT IndyCar Series driver David Malukas heads to his car before the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 31, 2025. (The Tennessean)

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"I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better," he said. 

"I’m taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I’m sorry to everyone I let down. I am committed to learning from this and better understanding that the impact that my decisions can have on others. That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward. I know I’ve got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better." 

Dye was ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training as part of his suspension. He was previously suspended in the NASCAR-owned ARCA series when he was 18 after being charged with felony battery for punching a classmate in the groin area.

Daniel Dye car during the Daytona ARCA 200

ARCA Series driver Daniel Dye (24) during the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2026. (Mike Dinovo/ Imagn Images)

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The student was treated at a hospital for a potential ruptured testicle. The charge was later  reduced to a misdemeanor, and Dye was reinstated. 

Malukas, who posts often on social media with his girlfriend, did not appear to publicly address the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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