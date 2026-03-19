LeBron James backtracks on potential NBA team ownership in Vegas, says he's not interested 'at all'

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It's been widely speculated, and said by LeBron James himself, that after his playing days, he wants to own a team.

In 2022, he specifically eyed Las Vegas, which is yet to have an NBA franchise, but it's where the new NBA Cup semifinals and finals have been played since the 2023-24 season.

Also, beginning in 2028, MLB's Athletics will be the third team in Sin City, joining the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who came in as an expansion franchise in 2017 and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, who moved there from Oakland in 2020. The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces also moved from San Antonio in 2018 and have won three titles since then.

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"It's a sports town. Hopefully I can bring my franchise here someday," James said during the NBA Cup in 2023.

However, he appears to have had a change of heart.

When asked on Wednesday night if he's still interested in owning a team, James said bluntly, "No, I'm not. Not at all."

James has been business partners with Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool of the Premier League, since 2011.

However, before James' comments, The Athletic reported that because bids could reach as high as $8 billion for the Vegas team, the group is not interested in participating in the bidding.

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"With Fenway no longer pursuing NBA ownership, it is less likely that LeBron will pursue a team," a source close to James told the outlet.

NBA owners are slated to meet next Wednesday to decide whether the league will move forward with plans to add a team in Las Vegas and even make the association's return to Seattle. Twenty-three owners would need to give the green light before moves officially start to be made.

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The NBA has not expanded since 2004, when the association returned to Charlotte for the Bobcats after the original Hornets moved to New Orleans. That team is now the Pelicans, while the Bobcats reacquired the original Hornets moniker in 2014.

Las Vegas hosted the 2007 NBA All-Star Game.

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