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Florida State Seminoles

Florida State kicker arrested for alleged battery on law enforcement during spring break

Conor McAneney was hit with two felony charges

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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A Florida State football player was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly getting physical with law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale.

Conor McAneney, a kicker, was hit with two third-degree felony charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

The battery on a law enforcement officer charge included a $2,000 bond, while the other felony had a bond of $500, according to online records. The trespassing charge had a $250 bond.

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Conor McAneney

Conor McAneney was hit with three felony chrges. (Broward County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images)

McAneney was suspended indefinitely from all team activities, 247 Sports reported.

McAneney had a busted lip and a scratch underneath his right eye in his mug shot.

Conor McAneney mugshot

Florida State kicker Conor McAneney was arrested on Wednesday night in south Florida. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

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The university is currently on spring break. Spring practices were paused and will resume next Thursday.

The 2025 season was McAneney's first as a Seminole after transferring from Quincy University, a Division II school in Illinois. This past year, he went 7-for-10 on field goals, with his longest make 45 yards.

FSU logo

Florida State Seminoles logo and ACC logo on a pylon during a college football game between the California Golden Bears and the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 21, 2024, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

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McAneney is a native of Ireland.

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