Florida State kicker arrested for alleged battery on law enforcement during spring break

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A Florida State football player was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly getting physical with law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale.

Conor McAneney, a kicker, was hit with two third-degree felony charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

The battery on a law enforcement officer charge included a $2,000 bond, while the other felony had a bond of $500, according to online records. The trespassing charge had a $250 bond.

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McAneney was suspended indefinitely from all team activities, 247 Sports reported.

McAneney had a busted lip and a scratch underneath his right eye in his mug shot.

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The university is currently on spring break. Spring practices were paused and will resume next Thursday.

The 2025 season was McAneney's first as a Seminole after transferring from Quincy University, a Division II school in Illinois. This past year, he went 7-for-10 on field goals, with his longest make 45 yards.

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McAneney is a native of Ireland.

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