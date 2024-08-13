Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Simone Biles 'forever grateful to represent' US at the Paris Olympics

Biles powered through a calf injury to win 4 medals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Simone Biles reminded the world why she is the best gymnast on Earth at the Paris Olympics.

Biles took home three gold medals and a silver all while dealing with a calf injury. Biles was seen in a walking boot during the pomp and circumstance of the closing ceremony. She still managed to hit the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simone Biles on the floor exercise

Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

She recapped her time in Paris in a post on Threads.

"Such an honor. I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States," she wrote.

Biles wrapped up the Paris Olympics with 11 total medals – the most of any American female gymnast – four more than Shannon Miller. Biles’ seven gold medals are two behind Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic gold medals of all time. Latynina finished her career with 18 total medals.

Simone Biles with her medals

Simone Biles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TEAM USA'S TOP 5 MOMENTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS

The next Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles. Biles is unsure whether she will compete in those games. She would be 31 years old at the time and would have to ramp back up to make the team, which is one of the hardest things for any Olympian to do.

"Never say never," Biles told reporters at a press conference on Aug. 3, via "Today." "Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old."

However, Biles also took a shot at reporters who keep asking about what is next.

Simone Biles with the Olympic flag

United States' gymnast Simone Biles holds the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics," she wrote on X on Aug. 4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.