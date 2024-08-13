Simone Biles 'forever grateful to represent' US at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles reminded the world why she is the best gymnast on Earth at the Paris Olympics.

Biles took home three gold medals and a silver all while dealing with a calf injury. Biles was seen in a walking boot during the pomp and circumstance of the closing ceremony. She still managed to hit the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She recapped her time in Paris in a post on Threads.

"Such an honor. I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States," she wrote.

Biles wrapped up the Paris Olympics with 11 total medals – the most of any American female gymnast – four more than Shannon Miller. Biles’ seven gold medals are two behind Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic gold medals of all time. Latynina finished her career with 18 total medals.

TEAM USA'S TOP 5 MOMENTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS

The next Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles. Biles is unsure whether she will compete in those games. She would be 31 years old at the time and would have to ramp back up to make the team, which is one of the hardest things for any Olympian to do.

"Never say never," Biles told reporters at a press conference on Aug. 3, via "Today." "Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old."

However, Biles also took a shot at reporters who keep asking about what is next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics," she wrote on X on Aug. 4.