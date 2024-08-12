Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Team USA's top 5 moments of Paris Olympics

From Stephen Curry to Noah Lyles, relive the most memorable Team USA moments of the Olympics

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Paris Olympics brought scores of fantastic moments across the entire spectrum of sports.

Who could forget Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon scoring the first medal for the United States in the synchronized 3-meter springboard event, or when Kristen Faulkner made a late break for the lead in the women’s road race cycling event? 

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt and Amit Elor winning gold medals in women’s wrestling while women's rugby sevens won the bronze medal in the closing seconds.

Those moments only scratched the surface of what was an epic Summer Games for the U.S.

Team USA racked up 126 total medals, including 40 gold. They tied on top of the podium for the most gold medals with China.

Let’s recall some of the top moments from Team USA at the Olympics.

5). Team USA wins its first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics

Jack Alexy and the team

From right to left, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA posing after winning the gold medal in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The U.S. picked up its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay in swimming. 

When Caeleb Dressel, the anchor leg of the four-man team, touched the wall, the United States posted a final time of 3:09.28, beating out the team's Australian rivals by more than a full second. Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy and Hunter Armstrong each also helped the Americans to the top of the podium.

It was only up from here for the Americans.

4). Katie Ledecky dominates in the pool

Katie Ledecky smiles with the flag

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses with the national flag of the United States following the swimming medal ceremony after the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was almost a given that Katie Ledecky was going to secure at least two gold medals at the Paris Olympics – and she did. She picked up gold medals in the 800 and 1,500 freestyles. The 800 win over Australia’s Ariarne Titmus was much closer than the win in the 1,500.

Ledecky wowed Olympic fans when she won by more than 10 seconds. She set an Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02.

She finished the Olympics with four medals and set the record for most Olympic swimming medals with 14.

US, CHINA TIE FOR MOST GOLD MEDALS AT PARIS OLYMPICS

3). Noah Lyles photo finish

Noah Lyles wins the race

Kenneth Bednarek and Fred Kerley of the U.S., Kishane Thompson of Jamaika, Akani Simbine of South Africa, Oblique Seville of Jamaika, Noah Lyles of U.S., Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy compete during the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Aug. 4, 2024 in Paris. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles' gold medal win in the 100 was one of the wildest moments of the Olympics.

A photo finish undersold what happened at the Paris Olympics. He crossed the line by a torso.

Lyles crossed the line in 9.784 seconds, a personal best, and won by five-thousandths of a second, and officials needed a long review to confirm his win after it appeared that Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson won the race.

"America, I told you, I got this!"

Lyles then draped an American flag around his shoulders to take a well-deserved, very long victory lap.

SIMONE BILES, SUNI LEE BACK JORDAN CHILES AMID PARIS OLYMPICS BRONZE MEDAL CONTROVERSY

2). Simone Biles returns to the top

Simone Biles hold up gold medal

Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. (Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

All eyes were on Simone Biles as she returned to Olympic competition following a battle with the twisties at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She won three gold medals and a silver medal in what was an epic return.

First, Biles and her United States teammates won gold in the team competition. Biles then took home a gold medal in the individual all-around and the vault. She won a silver medal in the floor exercise

The medals also came as she injured her calf in warm-ups early in the Olympics. She managed to battle through to remain on top of the sport.

1). Steph Curry catapults Team USA to gold

Stephen Curry puts the crowd to sleep

Stephen Curry, #4 of Team United States, reacts after a three-point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The United States battled France for a gold medal in men’s basketball on Saturday, and the Americans could have been headed back stateside to a wave of criticism if not for Stephen Curry.

Up only three points with 2:48 left in the game, Curry put France’s Guerschon Yabusele on skates and hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to six. It was the first of four three-pointers Curry hit in the closing minutes of the game. The fourth three-pointer was the biggest with the U.S. up six points.

Curry flashed toward the top of the arc to try and create space between himself and Nic Batum. He got the ball from Kevin Durant and dribbled to his left. He dribbled behind his back as Evan Fournier tried to help Batum guard Curry. The Golden State Warriors star had Batum and Fournier’s hands in his face as he threw up the shot with six seconds on the shot clock.

It was nothing but net for Curry.

He had 24 points – all on three-pointers. He proved to be the difference-maker and his shots will go down in Olympic basketball history as one of the most famous plays.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.