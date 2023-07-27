Expand / Collapse search
Shohei Ohtani throws one-hit gem in first start since Angels removed him from trade market

Ohtani hit his 37th and 38th home runs in the second game of the doubleheader

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
In his first start since the Los Angeles Angels took him off the trade market, two-way star Shohei Ohtani showed why he’s such a coveted player. 

Major League Baseball’s home run leader dazzled against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon, allowing no runs on just one hit in the first complete game of his career. 

Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Tigers

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park July 27, 2023, in Detroit.  (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Ohtani struck out eight Tigers in a 6-0 Angels win in the first game of a doubleheader.  

Prior to the game, Angels general manager Perry Minasian discussed the decision to move forward with Ohtani. 

"We're going to roll the dice and see what happens," Minasian said, according to ESPN. 

"We love Shohei Ohtani. I love Shohei Ohtani," Minasian said. "He’s somebody that comes in, prepares, works, goes out and performs on a nightly basis. Obviously, does both. He’s a great teammate. Takes this really seriously. He eats it. He sleeps it. And he’s somebody that you would love to have moving forward." 

Shohei Ohtani throws against the Tigers

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohtani will be a free agent after the season and is expected to command the richest contract in the history of baseball. 

He’s in the midst of another amazing season at both the plate and on the mound. Thursday’s pitching performance lowered his ERA to 3.43. 

Shohei Ohtani bats

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In the second inning of the second game of the doubleheader, Ohtani launched his 37th home run of the season with a two-run bomb. 

Ohtani did it again in the fourth inning, launching a solo home run off Tigers pitcher Matt Manning. 

The Angels entered the day four games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League as the franchise looks to make the postseason for the first time since 2014. 

Los Angeles traded for 2019 All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez Wednesday, sending two prospects to the Chicago White Sox to complete the deal. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.