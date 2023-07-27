Chaotic brawl erupts between fans in luxury suites during White Sox game

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are crosstown rivals and their respective fans are not particularly fond of one another. The apparent vitriol was on full display in Guaranteed Rate Field's luxury suites on Wednesday.

At one point during the Cubs 10-7 win over the White Sox, a brawl broke out among some fans.

A video posted to Twitter showed two women fighting in one corner of the suite, while two male fans were engaged in a physical altercation in nearby seats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One woman was seen punching another woman multiple times. Other fans tried to step in and break up the fight.

ANGELS ACQUIRE ALL-STAR LUCAS GIOLITO FROM WHITE SOX

A man wearing a blue shirt appeared to repeatedly hit another fan until he was pulled over the seats and escorted to the back of the suite area.

Someone in the background of the video noted, "It needs to be separated," in reference to the melee.

Fights breaking out in the stands among fans has happened numerous times at MLB games, but brawls taking place in luxury suites are somewhat unusual.

The individuals involved in the fight have not yet been identified. It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

The White Sox have not commented on the situation as of Thursday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White Sox begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night. The Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday.