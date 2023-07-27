Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

Chaotic brawl erupts between fans in luxury suites during White Sox game

The White Sox suffered a 10-7 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are crosstown rivals and their respective fans are not particularly fond of one another. The apparent vitriol was on full display in Guaranteed Rate Field's luxury suites on Wednesday.

At one point during the Cubs 10-7 win over the White Sox, a brawl broke out among some fans.

A video posted to Twitter showed two women fighting in one corner of the suite, while two male fans were engaged in a physical altercation in nearby seats.

A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field during the eighth inning between the White Sox and the Cubs on July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One woman was seen punching another woman multiple times. Other fans tried to step in and break up the fight.

A man wearing a blue shirt appeared to repeatedly hit another fan until he was pulled over the seats and escorted to the back of the suite area.

Chicago White Sox player reacts during game against Chicago Cubs

Eloy Jimenez of the White Sox reacts next to Cody Bellinger of the Cubs after his two-run single at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Someone in the background of the video noted, "It needs to be separated," in reference to the melee.

Fights breaking out in the stands among fans has happened numerous times at MLB games, but brawls taking place in luxury suites are somewhat unusual.

The Cross Town Classic trophy

The trophy for the Cross Town Classic on display before the game between the Cubs and White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (Matt Marton-USA Today Sports)

The individuals involved in the fight have not yet been identified. It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

The White Sox have not commented on the situation as of Thursday afternoon. 

The White Sox begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night. The Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.