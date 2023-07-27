Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels acquire All-Star Lucas Giolito from White Sox

Giolito was an All-Star in 2019

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
The Los Angeles Angels made a trade Wednesday night as the team reportedly decided to hold onto Shohei Ohtani for the remainder of the season despite the good possibility he leaves in the offseason.

Los Angeles bolstered its pitching rotation acquiring Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox. The Angels received Reynaldo Lopez in the deal as well and sent Edgar Quero and Ky Bush to Chicago.

Lucas Giolito vs Twins

Lucas Giolito, #27 of the Chicago White Sox, pitches in the first inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 23, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Giolito, who was an All-Star in 2019, is 6-3 in 21 starts this season. He has a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts. He has been with the White Sox since the 2017 season. Chicago acquired him and Lopez from the Washington Nationals in the 2016-17 offseason for Adam Eaton.

Lopez has made 43 appearances this season. He has a 4.29 ERA.

Lucas Giolito vs the Blue Jays

Lucas Giolito, #27 of the Chicago White Sox, pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 4, 2023 in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Quero, a catcher, has been in Double-A Rocket City in the Angels’ organization. He was hitting .246 with a .718 OPS and three home runs. Bush has appeared in the Arizona Complex League and Rocket City. At Double-A, he had a 5.88 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

The Angels and White Sox are in two different places as an organization. Los Angeles does not seem to be hellbent on getting a bunch of prospects for Ohtani anymore, as reported in Sports Illustrated. Los Angeles is 52-49 and seven games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West.

Reynaldo Lopez throws

Reynaldo Lopez, #40 of the Chicago White Sox, plays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 26, 2023 in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The White sox were among the favorites to win the AL Central but fell off the pace early. Chicago is 41-62 and 12.5 behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.