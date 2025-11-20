Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Shilo Sanders sued by law firm for not paying over $164,000 in owed payments

Sanders filed for bankruptcy

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A law firm has filed a suit against Shilo Sanders, claiming he has not paid more than $164,000 in owed bills, a source with knowledge of the case confirmed the lawsuit to Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, claims that Sanders owes money for the services Barnes & Thornburg provided while he was facing a personal injury lawsuit in 2023, which led him to file for bankruptcy that October.

The firm "delivered the legal services and incurred the costs reflected in the invoices between May 1, 2024, and August 26, 2024, based on the Agreement," the suit states, according to USA Today, which first reported the lawsuit.

Shilo Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"Mr. Sanders, however, failed to pay the amounts reflected the invoices presented to him, and has not tendered payment in response to Plaintiff’s efforts to obtain payment on the outstanding invoices. The total of the invoices that Mr. Sanders currently owes Plaintiff is $164,285.55, including $10,967.91 in interest for the services provided and costs incurred."

The personal injury lawsuit came when Sanders was accused in 2016 of causing permanent damage to a security guard at Sanders' Dallas high school after he tried to confiscate Sanders' phone. He is $11 million in debt after he did not show up for the trial, resulting in a default judgment. 

Shilo Sanders on field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders works out during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 9, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to get it discharged, but the security guard is fighting that case.

Sanders' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Sanders' brother, Shedeur Sanders, will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders attend during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Concert at State Farm Arena on Jan. 18, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

After playing alongside his brother at Colorado, Shilo Sanders went undrafted this past April but signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was ejected from a preseason game, however, and was cut from the team.

