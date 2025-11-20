Travis Kelce wants Chiefs to 'put all the selfish s---' aside as playoff chances dwindle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not only are the Kansas City Chiefs at risk of losing their division for the first time in nine years, but they may be watching the playoffs from home this season.

The three-time reigning AFC champions have lost each of their last two games after it looked like they had found their swagger.

Kansas City is in unfamiliar territory, and Travis Kelce knows it.

"It’s frustrating because it’s gotten to the point where we’re 5-5, we’re .500 going into the back end of the schedule here. Got seven games left, and we basically gotta run the table," the star tight end said on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason.

"I haven’t been in this situation in a long, long time, man. It’s even more frustrating knowing the kind of guys we have, knowing the kind of talent we have, knowing the type of coaches we have. Everybody’s just got to kind of look at themselves in the mirror, man."

Kansas City was riddled with injuries in the early going but is healthy now. Oddly, the team has hit a skid with a full roster. The Chiefs' two losses came in Buffalo against the Bills and against the Denver Broncos on a walk-off field goal, also on the road.

The Chiefs have not lost more than six games since 2014 but are dangerously close to that number. However, there's no time for "pointing fingers," as Kelce put it.

"Whatever you go into mentally when you’re frustrated, you gotta kick that s--- aside, and you gotta think about how you’re f---ing going to attack the day. And you gotta put all the selfish s---, all the things you want for yourself, aside, and it’s just gotta be about this team, the guy next to you. And you gotta have fun doing it, man," he said.

The Chiefs do have a rather favorable schedule, and they should be favorites in most, if not, all of their games down the stretch. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before a Thanksgiving game in Dallas against the Cowboys. After that, they'll host the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers before going back on the road for a date with the Tennessee Titans.

They will then host the Broncos before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

