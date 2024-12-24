Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter have largest disability insurance in CFB history to cover their bowl game

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are doing something some players who are NFL Draft bound won’t do: Play in their school’s bowl game.

Because they are playing against BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, Sanders and Hunter both have historic disability insurance policies in the event either of them gets seriously injured during the game.

"We have a multitude of players that are draftable, that they received a draft grade. They’ve disability (insurance) all season long. We want to make sure that if something were to happen, they would cover it," head coach Deion Sanders said in a press conference Monday.

"We happen to have two players that are probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL Draft. I think we all know who those two are, and they have received, I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. It far exceeds anyone that has ever played this game of college football. So, we’re happy and excited," Sanders continued.

Colorado’s athletic director Rick George confirmed Sanders’ statement that the policies are the highest ever in college football history.

George said multiple times that it was Sanders’ idea for the additional insurance claims to be taken out for Shedeur Sanders and Hunter.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are projected to go in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter, the prolific two-way star, beat out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to win the Heisman Trophy after one of the most incredible years in college football history.

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver.

Hunter also won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player, becoming the first player ever to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff.

As a cornerback, Hunter had 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions, anchoring Colorado’s defense.

As for Sanders, the Colorado quarterback has completed 69.3% of his passes while throwing for 3,926 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The star quarterback helped lead Colorado to a 9-3 record this season, a big improvement after finishing 4-8 last season.

Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

Sanders also was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are expected to be the first two quarterbacks taken off the board in April.

As of the end of Week 16 in the NFL, the New York Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in next April’s draft and are in prime position to draft one of Colorado’s stars.

