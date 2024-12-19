Deion Sanders adamant his son Shedeur will be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is adamant that his son Shedeur Sanders will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion was asked about Shedeur’s NFL future during an appearance on "The Pacman Jones Show."

Adam "Pacman" Jones, a 12-year NFL veteran, asked Sanders where he thought "God" was going to take Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

"Oh, that’s a good one. I have no idea. It depends on who is consistently losing --" Deion started before being cut off.

The conversation then changed to who currently has the No. 1 overall pick, the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders, with Jones posing a question to Deion.

"The Giants' pick number one, who’s the number-one pick?" Jones asked.

"Shedeur is going to be the number-one pick," Deion responded.

The Colorado head coach believes the Giants will not trade out of the top pick in the draft, should they end up with it.

"The Giants are not going to give up their pick. They’re not going to give up their pick. The Giants are not giving up their pick. I know that for a fact," Sanders stated.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen and assistant general manager Brandon Brown were seen in a video posted to X attending a Colorado practice, presumably scouting Shedeur and Hunter.

Whether the Giants or Raiders have the top pick, both teams need a franchise quarterback.

The Giants cut Daniel Jones in November, and neither Tommy DeVito nor Drew Lock is under contract for next season.

The Raiders have Aidan O’Connell and Garnder Minshew under contract for multiple seasons, but neither of those players would stop the team from drafting Shedeur Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Raiders and Giants are both 2-12, and if both teams lose out, the tiebreaker deciding which team receives the number-one overall pick comes down to their strength of schedule.

A win for either team down the stretch would send each team tumbling down the draft board, as five teams currently have three wins and, due to strength of schedule, would pick ahead of the Raiders and Giants.

This season, Sanders has completed 69.3% of his passes while throwing for 3,926 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The star quarterback helped lead Colorado to a 9-3 record this season, a big improvement after finishing 4-8 last season.

Sanders won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

Sanders also was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Colorado is playing BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, where Sanders and Hunter are both expected to play.

