Shedeur Sanders' practice abbreviated due to shoulder soreness as fellow QB returns from injury

The wild Cleveland Browns quarterback room took another turn on Saturday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the day that both Greg Newsome and Myles Garrett were missing the day's practice, but it was later revealed that Shedeur Sanders had missed team drills due to shoulder soreness.

It is unclear when Sanders' shoulder started bothering him.

It has rather been a tumultuous offseason for Sanders, who was once an expected top-five pick. He was then lucky to even be selected in the top-five rounds. He eventually was taken by the Browns in the fifth round, even after taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Throughout training camp, Sanders has been taking the majority of his snaps with third-teamers, although he did face the first-team defense earlier this week for the first time.

Opportunities came for Sanders last week when Kenny Pickett, whom the Browns acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason, injured his hamstring, but he returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity.

Joe Flacco is also in the room, while Deshaun Watson continues to rehab from a twice-torn Achilles.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently said it was general manager Andrew Berry's choice to draft Sanders.

"If you had told me Friday night [Day 2 of the NFL Draft], driving home, ‘Y’all are gonna pick Shedeur,’ I would have said, ‘That’s not happening,’" Haslam said Tuesday. "But we had a conversation early that morning [Day 3], and we had a conversation later that day, and we had the right people involved in that conversation."

"At the end of the day, that’s [general manager] Andrew Berry’s call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur. Just like who’s gonna start or what play we’re gonna call is [head coach] Kevin [Stefanski]’s call. But that’s Andrew’s call. He made the call."

Sanders, if he is able, will get his first taste of game action on Friday against the Carolina Panthers in the Browns' first preseason game.

