Josh Allen shares similar sentiment to Scottie Scheffler about on-field success: 'You kind of forget about it'

Josh Allen is already over his Most Valuable Player Award.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback won the award this past February in a tight race with Lamar Jackson, who was aiming for his second straight and third overall.

Allen was emotional that night, but apparently it was a one-night celebration.

In a recent interview with CBS, he was asked what an MVP did for him, and he paused before shrugging and immediately pointing to getting better as a team.

"It's such a cool accomplishment in terms of, it's like a career achievement in your field. And that's the cool part about it," Allen continued. "But other than that, it's just an accolade that you… enjoy for the night, and you kind of forget about it. I hear it, the chants, and the crowd loves it. But I'm just trying to find other ways to get better and help this team win football games."

That sounded a tad like what Scottie Scheffler said prior to the Open Championship (which he won) about being a top golfer not being "fulfilling." Funny enough, Allen brought it up when he was asked whether it was "maddening" that he can play so well, and things don't go his way.

"It's maddening. But at the same time, it helps put things in perspective about what really matters in your life, and you figure out what that is fairly quickly," Allen said. "Scottie Scheffler had that really good interview right before The Open that spoke a lot to me, and I really appreciate him sharing those words.

"It's kind of crazy where you're coming out here and doing everything you can for a quick enjoyment of it, and then you're on to the next. It's like the MVP Award. I don't look back and think about that night. It happened, and it was over with, and I'll never think about it again, to be honest. I'm so moved on to trying to help this team win football games this year."

Scheffler's comments drummed up a ton of conversation.

"This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart," Scheffler said.

Perhaps Allen may feel differently if he finally gets a Super Bowl ring. His next quest for it will begin on Sept. 7.

