Shedeur Sanders' custom NFL Draft night setup goes viral on social media

Shedeur Sanders may not be in the green room behind the NFL Draft stage in Green Bay on Thursday, but he has a pretty sweet set up at home.

In fact, he might even have a better setup than any hopeful first-round pick.

Sanders' custom-built room at home went viral on social media, as it featured a small booth with a couch and the word "legendary" written in various fonts all around.

He also has a wall of NFL team hats, one of which will land on his head whenever he hears his name called.

Sanders isn't among the 15 prospects that are at the draft, which resides just outside the iconic Lambeau Field. Instead, like many other first-round hopefuls, Sanders will be surrounded by friends and family awaiting his name to be called.

But perhaps being home could be a detriment, as Sanders displayed some worries about his phone.

"My number got leaked, again, guys. I don’t know how I’m gonna get my call for the draft," Sanders told the "2Legendary" podcast. "And I silenced all of my unknown callers. So, I don’t know how I’m going to be able to get the draft day call.

"I gotta get a new phone because it’s just getting ridiculous," Sanders added.

The biggest question, though, is whether Sanders will be chosen on day one. His draft stock has been all over the place, with some saying his a must in the top-10, while others think he’s more of a second-round talent.

Sanders had a great final season at Colorado, leading the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

