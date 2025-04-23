Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders drops subtle hint about possible NFL Draft landing spot

Sanders has been linked to Giants, Saints, Steelers

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published | Updated
NFL assistant HC on Shedeur Sanders: 'Worse formal interview I've ever been in' | The Facility Video

NFL assistant HC on Shedeur Sanders: 'Worse formal interview I've ever been in' | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho reacts to an NFL assistant head coach detailing his talk with Shedeur Sanders. He said it was the "worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time."

Shedeur Sanders may have dropped a hint as to which team he thinks will select him on Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft. 

Sanders, 23, was asked who his top four quarterback-wide receiver duos are of all time. 

"Tom (Brady) and (Rob Gronkowski), of course, but’s (Gronkowski is a) tight end. "I liked Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, I like Chris Olave and Derek Carr," Sanders said during a recent appearance on "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."

Shedeur Sanders speaks

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"Whoever going to be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is," Sanders said as his fourth quarterback-wide receiver duo. 

Metcalf and Pickens are both wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Sanders has been linked to the Steelers in the days and weeks leading up to the NFL Draft as the team does not have a long-term answer at the quarterback position on the roster. 

Even if the Steelers end up signing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they could still select Sanders with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round as Rodgers would only be a short-term solution. 

Shedeur Sanders warms up

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (AP Photo/David Zalubowski/File)

The caveat for the Steelers is Sanders may not fall to them at No. 21. The New York Giants have spent extensive time scouting the Colorado quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints have been tied to Sanders in lieu of the injury news surrounding Derek Carr. 

The Giants and Saints pick No. 3 and No. 9 overall, respectively, and if the Steelers fear Sanders may be taken before them at No. 21, they would be forced to go in another direction or trade up to secure Sanders. 

The only two quarterbacks currently on the Steelers roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. 

Shedeur Sanders looks up on field

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Regardless of how things shake out Thursday night, Sanders is clearly enamored by the idea of landing in Pittsburgh and getting to throw to two top-tier receivers in Pickens and Metcalf. 

Last season with Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance. 

Sanders’ play is a big reason the team improved to 9-4 after going 4-8 the prior season; Colorado was 1-11 the year before the Sanders family came over.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.