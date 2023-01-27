Shaq takes jab at Lakers after latest trade, as Charles Barkley butchers newly acquired Rui Hachimura’s name

Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal praised the Los Angeles Lakers for making the move to acquire Rui Hachimura, but also decided to heap on some criticism.

The prospects of Los Angeles making a trade have been dissected and discussed since the offseason, and on Monday the team finally made a move.

The Lakers sent multiple second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura, a 6-foot-8 hybrid forward. However, O'Neal apparently was not familiar with Hachimura.

Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s name and even roasted the architect of the trade, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

"This could be the best trade deadline ever this year" Barkley said during the NBA on TNT show. "Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers, and we show them all the time. Great trade, great trade getting Rui Hoochiemama. That’s a great trade Rob Pelinka."

O'Neal then mentioned he would have liked to see his former team make a trade for NBA All-Star Bradly Beal instead of getting Hachimura.

"If you ain’t a top-10 player, I don’t know who you are," O’Neal said of Hachimura. "That’s not disrespect. How am I supposed to know who the kid was?… I know who he is now. If I’m a general manager, and I got the big name guys on my team… I need one more big name guy, a complimentary big name guy.

"You want to impress me? That name should’ve been Bradley Beal, now we’re talking… I’ve never seen this kid play."

O'Neal added that he does not watch Wizards games.

"I wish him well, and I hope they do well, but I didn’t know who he was, I’m sorry," O’Neal added. "… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards."

Hachimura made his Lakers debut Wednesday night against the Spurs, checking in around the halfway point of first quarter to an ovation from the home crowd.

He scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting with six rebounds in his 22 minutes off the bench.

The Lakers seemed to keep Hachimura's role simple on the offensive went when he was on the court with LeBron James.

He largely stayed in the corner or above the 3-point line in an effort to put pressure on and stretch out the Spurs defense.

Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season.