SPORTS
Reactions pour in across the sports world on third anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

The 'Black Mamba' was an 18-time All-Star over a 20-year career

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Thursday marks the three-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant, nicknamed "Black Mamba," who was 41-years-old when he died, spent his entire 20-year NBA career in Los Angeles. 

An 18-time All-Star, 15-time all-NBA player and 5-time champion, Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. 

Reactions from around the sports world came flooding in as tribute to the NBA great.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts late in the fourth quarter while taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 2, 2011, in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts late in the fourth quarter while taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 2, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With a picture of a smiling Kobe and Gianna, the Lakers posted on Twitter, "Today and Forever."

Nice Kicks noted, "Jayson Tatum is wearing his Kobe Bryant Black Mamba-inspired Air Jordan 37 Low PE tonight for the anniversary of Kobe’s passing."

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) victorious after winning championship vs Boston Celtics. 

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) victorious after winning championship vs Boston Celtics.  (John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Daily Loud wrote, "On this day 3 years ago, we lost Kobe Bryant and GiGi Bryant. RIP."

With a video tribute to Bryant, Complex Spots posted, "Long live Kobe Bryant."

Aspen Sports & Society noted Kobe's passion for women in sports, "On the 3-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death, we remember Kobe's passion for helping kids access sports, especially girls like his daughter Gigi. "Women can make just as brilliant a crossover as a man can make."'

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts before taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts before taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa and their three daughters.

Along with Kobe and Gianna, other victims of the fatal crash in Calabasas, California, were Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Ara Zobayan, 50.

The NBA has since named the All-Star Game MVP award after the man who first donned the #8 jersey before switching to #24.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report