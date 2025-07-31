Trans darts thrower speaks out against federation barring biological males from women's competition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Darts Federation ruled earlier this week that female competitions will not allow biological males who are transgender women.

One trans dart thrower spoke out against the decision in a lengthy Instagram post, calling it a "loss for the trans community in sports."

"This past Monday, the WDF (World Darts Federation) released a new policy regarding gender eligibility. I want to take a moment to respond. This decision does affect me personally — though, thankfully, not too severely at this point in time. But still, it hurts," Noa-Lynn van Leuven wrote.

"Once again, it’s a loss for the trans community in sports. And that breaks my heart. As a trans person in the darts world, I know how vital inclusion is — not just on paper, but in practice."

Van Leuven added that "fairness" is coming at the expense of "exclusion."

"It’s disheartening to see yet another policy framed around ‘fairness’ that ultimately results in exclusion, without truly considering the people behind the labels. My heart goes out to all the athletes impacted by this. We remain visible. We keep going," van Leuven wrote.

Van Leuven twice reached the WDF Dutch Open semifinals in 2023 and 2024 but has since moved to the Professional Darts Championship circuit. Van Leuven has won six women's PDC titles.

Two of van Leuven's former Dutch teammates resigned upon van Leuven joining the PDC. Last year, British female darts player Deta Hedman refused to play van Leuven in a WDF event.

Van Leuven has also participated in open events, featuring both biological men and women.

PDC exec Matt Porter said in November he believed the organization's policy on trans throwers is "fair" and had no plans of changing the rules despite the U.K. Supreme Court's decision on defining the terms "man," "woman" and "sex."

