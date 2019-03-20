SF Giants CEO won't face charges for altercation with wife caught on video, authorities say

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer will not face charges following a physical altercation between himself and his wife earlier this month that was caught on video, authorities said Tuesday.

“After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges,” said Alex Bastian, a San Francisco district attorney’s office spokesman.

PATRIOTS OWNER KRAFT OFFERED PLEA DEAL IN FLORIDA PROSTITUTION CASE

The incident between the 61-year-old Baer and his wife Pamela Baer occurred in San Francisco on March 1. TMZ Sports released video appearing to show Baer trying to grab a cellphone from his wife's hand. She then falls off her chair to the ground as they continue to battle over the device.

Baer issued an apology via the team’s Twitter account shortly after the incident. He later told the San Francisco Chronicle he and his wife were arguing over a family matter. The incident escalated when Pamela Baer grabbed his cellphone and would not give it back.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS' CAMERON MAYBIN CHARGED WITH DUI IN ARIZONA

Pamela Baer also released a statement through her attorney the night of the squabble to clarify what had taken place, saying an injury to her foot days earlier had caused her to lose balance and tip over her chair. She concluded that she and her husband continue to be “happily married."

But just three days after the public spat, Baer requested a leave of absence from the team, which the ownership group’s board of directors granted. It was unclear when Baer would return.

Even though Baer will not face criminal charges, it is possible he may face disciplinary action from Major League Baseball, which has previously penalized players who were accused of crimes but never charged, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed has called on the league to discipline the executive, saying that it needs to “send a message” that all acts of violence against women are “unacceptable,” the Bay Area's FOX 2 reported.

Larry Baer has been CEO of the Giants since 2012, having joined the club some 20 years earlier. His involvement in the team has included the only three World Series titles it has won in San Francisco, in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.