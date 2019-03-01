San Francisco Giants CEO caught on video knocking wife over during argument: report

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was captured on video Friday knocking his wife out of a chair while reportedly struggling over a cellphone.

A short video published by TMZ Sports shows Baer, 61, in a public park standing over his wife, Pam, who is seated.

He is then seen grabbing at the cellphone in her hand.

She and the chair are knocked over and she can be heard screaming, “Oh my God, help!” as a tussle for the device results.

A second clip plays, showing Baer walking away from the area.

According to the TMZ report, the physical altercation took place at a public park at around noon. Witnesses said that it began with a loud verbal argument that escalated when Baer reached for the cel phone.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Baer said he and his wife were arguing over a family matter.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” his statement read. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

His wife told TMZ, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that's it."

A spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department told Fox News that it is investigating. A call to the Giants organization was not immediately returned.